Several walk the streets of Topeka for 'Unity in the Community' Prayer Walk

People walked the streets of Topeka on Saturday to unite with the community in prayer.

Many local leaders and organizations have coordinated events to continue the conversation of social justice, but a local Topeka pastor organized a "Unity in the Community" Prayer Walk to pray for everyone.

Different groups in the community walked the streets of Topeka uniting in prayer.

"The fact that ordinary people came that walk an everyday life came out today to support, it was just amazing, and that means there is still hope in this community," Pastor Gregory Bland Jr. with In God's House Church said.

Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran was among the crowd of the "Unity in the Community" Prayer Walk.

"Communities can survive within each other and if you work together and you respect each other, then you make those things happen," Chief Cochran said.

"We need to actually think before we speak, we need to think and we need to be united instead of division, we need to actually love each other," a community member who participated in the walk, Mollie Miller said.

Police escorted the walk from 12th and Washington Street to 7th and Kansas Avenue to end at the Evergy plaza.

"I think the city of Topeka has a different vibrant that a lot of other cities, and I'm really proud of Topeka and where we're at," Chief Cochran explained.

Pastor Gregory Bland Jr. with In God's House Church says the walk was to deliver one message.

"Regardless of what you look like, what your financial, or your economic situation is, everybody needs help and so why not offer prayer, why not just be here for people," Pastor Bland Jr. explained.

The mission was to pray for everyone in the community.

"At the end of the day, we're all human beings and we all deserve respect and we all live in the same community, we ought to be able to respect one another," Pastor Bland Jr. said,

Pastor Bland Jr. says the next step is taking action, "So I believe now we get out and we start to educate, -because now the hard conversation has to start, has to start in the community, not in the corporate office, not in the police station, but it has to start in the community."

While the group was walking the streets of Topeka, there was a second group stationed at Evergy plaza praying.

A variety of clergy members and guest speaker, Michael Swapsy Sr. spoke at the event.

Pastor Gregory Bland Jr. said prayer was the big part of the event.