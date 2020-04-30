Several people, some under age, found unresponsive in Topeka hotel room

At least three people were found unresponsive in a Topeka hotel room, five in all are being investigated.

According to the Topeka Police Department, just after noon Thursday, officers were called to the Days Inn in the 1500 block of SW Wanamaker for the report of several people unresponsive.

When officers arrived, they found five people under the influence of either alcohol or drugs, and several of them were under age.

Police were holding the scene to perform a search warrant on the room.

It's unknown if anyone was taken to the hospital, or arrested.