Several local schools getting money for new buses

Several area school districts are getting money to replace older school buses.

The Environmental Protection Agency awarded $460,000 to 18 Kansas school districts.

Ther money will buy 24 lower-emission school buses, replacing older diesel vehicles.

Among recipients, Concordia will get $60,000 for three new buses. Clay County and Emporia Schools get funding for two buses. Holton, South Brown County, Troy, and Doniphan West are among those getting one each.

The EPA says cleaner-running buses will lead to healthier kids. pollutants are linked to issues like asthma and lung problems.