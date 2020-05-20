Several detained at home on Rice Road connected to ongoing investigation

Topeka Police say several people have been detained after being called to a home on Rice Road at least two times on Wednesday.

According to TPD, officers were first at the home in the 400 block of SW Rice Road around 9:45a.m. due to an ongoing investigation.

They could not say what the investigation was connected to, but left the area to only be called back around 12:30p.m.

Officers say several people were detained from the home.

This is a developing story. We'll have more once it becomes available.