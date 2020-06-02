Several buildings damaged during Monday night's protest in downtown Topeka

While many of those who participated in Monday night's protest in support of George Floyd in downtown Topeka remained peaceful, there were some reports of damage that resulted from the gathering.

Among buildings that sustained damage were: the Capitol Federal Savings and Loan building, at 700 S. Kansas Ave., where a pane of glass on a revolving door and a side window were broken; Topeka Blueprint, at 608 S.W. Jackson, where a window was broken out; and the Columbian Building, at 112 S.W. 6th Ave., which also sustained some damage to a window.

Crews were busy before 7 a.m. Tuesday, repairing the broken glass.

Steve Briman, who lives across the street from the Columbian Building in a third-floor apartment in the 100 block of S.W. 6th Ave., said he was able to watch some of the protesters on Monday night as they marched to the east along the 100 block of S.W. 6th Avenue before they turned north on S. Kansas Avenue.

"There were police cars following them," Briman said. "One woman had a sign that was disparaging towards the police, pointing at the police cars as she was walking backward.

"They turned left on Kansas Avenue, and we wondered what that was, because it didn't seem like it was the group of protesters that was supposed to be rallying at Evergy Plaza.

"And that's the last we thought of it. There was no violence or anything at that point in time, and that was 9 o'clock. Then we wake up this morning and see this broken window, and a man said that was done around 1 o'clock in the morning."

While he said the protesters were justified in gathering, Briman said it was unfortunate that some resorted to violence.

"I think it's a shame that opportunists want to make something violent and commit property damage when we have a situation that justifies -- honestly justifies -- a peaceful protest," he said. "That's a shame."

An estimated dollar loss associated with property damage from Monday night's protest wasn't immediately available.

The protest began around 8 p.m. Monday near the McDonald's restaurant at 11th and S. Kansas Avenue. Three windows were reported broken at the McDonald's.

The protest then moved north seven blocks on S. Kansas Avenue through downtown Topeka, ending up at the Law Enforcement Center, which houses both the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office at 320 S. Kansas Ave.

A confrontation between protesters and law enforcement officers ensued at the Law Enforcement Center, with some protesters reported to have thrown rocks, bricks and water bottles at officers, who were able to disperse the crowd with tear gas and pepper spray.

In all, police said, seven people were arrested in Monday night's protest, which was one of many nationwide in the past week sparked by the May 26, 2020, death of George Floyd during an incident with police in Minneapolis, Minn.

Floyd, who is black, died after a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. Chauvin since has been fired and charged with third-degree murder in Floyd's death.