Seventh COVID-19 related death reported in Lyon Co.

According to Lyon Co. Public Health Officials a seventh patient with COVID-19 has passed away, this is the first death since June 3.

Public Health Officials say since the beginning of the pandemic Lyon Co. has had 485 confirmed cases, 444 have recovered leaving 34 active cases in the county.

Based on Kansas Department of Health and Environment numbers on Friday, June 19, Shawnee Co. officially surpassed Lyon Co. in the amount of confirmed cases of the virus.

For more information on county COVID-19 counts visit the KDHE website.

