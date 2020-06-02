Seven in custody after Monday night protest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) --- The Topeka Police Department says seven people were taken into custody Monday night and four more received citations.
Those arrested include:
- 19-year-old Brett House of Silver Lake, who faces charges for unlawful assembly, interference with law enforcement, criminal damage to property and disobeying a lawful police order.
- 42-year-old Johnathon West of Topeka was arrested for assault of a law enforcement officer and disobeying a lawful police order.
- 21year-old Noah Kelly, of Topeka was arrested for disobeying a lawful police order.
Also facing charges for disobeying a lawful police order include:
- 19-year-old Haley Elliot, Topeka
- 21-year-old Cameron Spagnola, Topeka
- 30-year-old Brian Rutschmann, Topeka
- 28-year-old Andrew Dome, Topeka
The Topeka Police Department says three other adults were cited for disorderly conduct and released at the scene.
A 15-year-old girl was ticketed for criminal damage to property and released.