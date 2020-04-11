Seven in Riley County have recovered from COVID-19, positive cases remain at 20

With no new cases reported in the past two days, Riley County remains at 20 positive cases of coronavirus for the county.

Seven of those 20 have recovered, and the remaining 13 are still recovering from symptoms.

Riley County has had 137 COVID-19 tests come back as negative for the virus, and they are still waiting on the results of 12 tests.

There are 19 individuals currently being monitored for symptoms, while 46 have completed the monitoring period.

"Social distancing is designed to slow the spread, and the success of those efforts will take time to become evident." Riley County's Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, Andrew Adams says.