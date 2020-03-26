Settlement reached in multi-million dollar suit between McElroys and Mars

A multi-million dollar lawsuit between a Topeka Contractor and the parent company of M&M's is not going to trial.

According to court filings, McElroy's informed the court that they have reached a settlement with Mars Wrigley Confectionery.

McElroy's filed suit against Mars back in January of 2019 for more than $2.5 million dollars.

The company said the amount was the remaining balance due for work preformed at the Mars facility between January and May of 2018.

Mars filed a counter claim against McElroy's for $2.5 million as well.

The terms of the settlement were not released.

Both parties have to file a stipulation of dismissal by April 15th.