Services set for man who died saving dog from creek

Memorial services are set for the Topeka man who drowned Friday trying to save a dog in Mission Creek.

Visitation for 32-year-old Cody Campbell will be 3-8 p.m. this Friday at Parker-Price Funeral Home.

A memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday.

Memorial contributions can be made to a fund for his daughter, sent in care of the funeral home.

Campbell was working on a boat near the creek Friday morning, when he jumped in to rescue a dog from the water.

He was swept away as well. Campbell's body was found the next day.