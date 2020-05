Memorial plans also are set for a young man who passed away Saturday.

20-year-old Keaton Knutsen was found dead at White Lakes Plaza Apartments. Topeka Police are still investigating how he died, but did say Wednesday they consider it suspicious.

Knutsen will lie in state from 12-5 p.m. Saturday at Dove Southeast Chapel. Privates services will take place later.

Memorials are suggested to Helping Hands Humane Society.