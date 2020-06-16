Services for Kansans with disabilities impacted by COVID-19

Services to help Kansans with developmental disabilities are seeing a crisis in care due to the COVID-19 pandemic says InterHab.

Community based providers of services to Kansans with intellectual and developmental disabilities are struggling to continue care for patients as COVID-19 pandemic impacts solvency of these establishments according to the non-profit organization.

InterHab says in March the Kansas IDD provider network enacted drastic measures to keep staff and the public health due to significant numbers of persons with IDD have co-occurring physical health conditions making them more susceptible to COVID-19 complications.

While preserving the health of Kansans with IDD, service providers have greatly suffered from financial impacts threatening closure of the network that helps thousands of Kansans with IDD says the non-profit.

A recent survey showed that 45% of IDD service providers didn’t have, or were unsure if they would have, adequate operational funds for the next 3 months says InterHab. The survey also found that 74% of providers had to close day services resulting in the loss of millions in revenue.

InterHab says the survey showed 67% of providers are struggling with unanticipated costs of PPE, food, technology and cleaning supplies due to the pandemic and saw an average of more than $100,000 in overtime costs since responding to the health crisis.

InterHab makes clear that no federal or state relief has been provided to IDD service providers to help negate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on their businesses.

IDD service providers say they fear funding cuts due to projected revenue shortfalls in the fiscal year that begins in July. They say the shortfall could be more than $600 million in the State of Kansas.

Governor Kelly in public statements has eluded to looking into budget cuts to address the shortfall, while disability advocates such as InterHab will fight to keep services for Kansas with IDD.

“Kansas IDD service provider organizations in every community of this state are now locked in a day-to-day fight to keep thousands of our most vulnerable Kansans safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic,” says Matt Fletcher, Executive Director of InterHab. “Unfortunately, they’re also fighting to keep their doors open and their staff employed due to the devastating financial impacts of COVID-19. Many of these organizations will not survive funding cuts. The State must act to help end this crisis in care.”

For more information on InterHab visit its website.

