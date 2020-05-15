Seniors at Hayden Catholic High School return to campus before summer graduation

The pomp and circumstance of graduation season looks a bit different for members of Hayden Catholic High School.

Seniors took to the halls for the first time in two months Friday to drop off textbooks, laptops and take some pictures on what would have been their graduation weekend.

"I missed seeing all my friends and teachers I just missed being part of a family I guess and I missed seeing everyone everyday,” Ethan Barnett a member of the Class of 2020 said.

Barnett will attend Kansas State University this fall and hopes that he’ll be back on a campus.

"I don't want it to be online I want to be able to go and experience actual college life."

School leadership thinks the 93 graduates will tackle any future challenges just like they navigated their COVID-shortened final year of high school.

"They’re a resilient bunch of young adults they’re going to carry that to college with them or to their careers,” Hayden Catholic High School President Shelly Buhler said.

“They adjusted pretty well and I know our teachers have been there every step of the way to help them and I wish them all the best it's been a rough semester and they really rose to the challenge."

Buhler also believes values taught in school helped guide the seniors throughout the last year.

“I do believe that our faith is very important in our students lives and even more so now just through everything that has happened in the last few months and so to rely on that faith is important and we make sure to promote that in our school.”

Parents in the Hayden community looked to the positives of having their high school senior at home.

LeAnn Brungardt said having her son, learning from home has created a new ritual of taking nightly walks to talk about the future and added it’s helped her with the transition of watching her son, who will attend Washburn University in the fall, move into the real world.

"I think senior year no matter what is filled with those up and down moments for a parent as you struggle with the fact that they are ready to spread their wings for a little more,” she said.

“There's some excitement in it as well and a few fears and a little bit of loss as a parent; I don't feel like any of that changes in fact I can say in a way it's been good because it has allowed us a little more time together here at the end of his schooling that we wouldn't have had otherwise."

Hayden High School’s graduation ceremony has been rescheduled for July 26th.

