Senator Pat Roberts joins bipartisan FORWARD Act to increase access to American R&D tax credit

U.S. Senator Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) introduced bipartisan legislation along with members from both houses of Congress to expand tax support for U.S. companies that invest in research and development of new products and technologies.

According to a news release, Senator Roberts unveiled the bill called the Furthering Our Recovery With American Research and Development, or FORWARD Act, Monday with Senators Chris Coons (D-Del.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), and Steve Daines (R-Mont.), along with U.S. Representatives Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) and Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.).

“American startups and businesses driving research and development will help lead our nation’s growth out of the COVID-19 crisis,” Sen. Roberts said. “This bipartisan, bicameral legislation will provide targeted tax support to help our nation’s most innovative companies – from vaccine developers to equipment manufacturers – work through this challenging period and power our economy forward.”

The news release continues that the bill expands access to the research and development tax credit for new small and medium sized businesses, strengthens American manufacturing and targets specific activities that enhance economic productivity through spread of work opportunities in the United States.

