Senator Moran hopeful for Kansas job market

Senator Jerry Moran says the new jobs report is a step in the right direction following the COVID-19 pandemic, says the Senator’s Office.

Senator Moran released a statement of hope after the June 5 jobs report stated that the unemployment rate had dropped to 13.3% effectively adding 2.5 million jobs in May, says the Senator’s Office.

Senator Moran acknowledged in his statement that the closure of many businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic put many Kansas businesses in a position where they are now unable to reopen their doors.

He says that the Paycheck Protection Program was able to keep 50,000 Kansas businesses afloat, however.

“This week, I’m pleased the Senate voted to update the Paycheck Protection Program to allow businesses more flexibility on how and when they can use their loans,” says Moran in his statement. “I will work with my colleagues and the administration to continue to make certain the Paycheck Protection Program is benefiting small businesses and helping keep more employees on the payroll as we safely reopen our economy.”

The release states that the Paycheck Protection Flexibility Act has extended the current 8 week period to use funds to be able to use them until Dec. 31 or 24 weeks from approval, whichever comes sooner.

