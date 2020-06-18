Senator Moran helps introduce new aviation legislation

Senator Jerry Moran says he was among a handful of Senators that introduced legislation to enhance aviation safety through FAA and global aviation partnerships.

Senators Moran, Maria Cantwell, Amy Klobuchar and Shelley Moore Capito introduced legislation that would authorize the Federal Aviation Administration to work with other countries in order to strengthen pilot training standards and enable the International Civil Aviation Organization to further enhance worldwide aviation safety and training standards according to the Kansas Senator.

Moran says the Foreign Civil Aviation Authority Assistance and Capacity-Building Act of 2020 will provide funding to the FAA in order to provide technical assistance to civil aviation authorities around the world. The legislation would improve pilot training in critical areas such as automation and human-machine interface.

“Multiple reports regarding the 737 MAX accidents highlighted concerns about the human-machine interface in the cockpit,” says Sen. Moran. “This bipartisan legislation would provide resources to help establish the International Civil Aviation Organization’s working group created to implement recommendations on human-machine interface and advance our aviation safety. In addition, this legislation would allow for increased engagement by the FAA to promote collaboration and data sharing on an international level. We must continue to advance aviation safety in a holistic manner and ensure tragic accidents like the 737 MAX in Ethiopia and Indonesia do not happen again. I look forward to our continued work on this important issue and encourage my colleagues to support this legislation to improve aviation safety.”

According to the Senators the authorization would double the funding available to the FAA in order to provide the new programs while also providing help to establish a working group at ICAU on raising international pilot training standards.

“This legislation will enable the FAA to strengthen pilot training in other countries,” says Sen. Cantwell. “This new work on pilot training standards at the International Civil Aviation Organization will raise the safety bar across the globe.”

