Senate votes down KS Appeals Court nominee

The Kansas Senate voted down Gov. Laura Kelly's choice for a spot on the Kansas Court of Appeals.

The vote on Carl Folsom's nomination was 17-18, with five senators not voting.

The legislature took up the question of Folsom's nomination Wednesday, during a special session called to consider legislation related to the state's COVID-19 recovery.

Folsom would have filled the position left by the retirement of Judge G. Joseph Pierron Jr.

Folsom is a Lawrence resident and is an Assistant Federal Public Defender in Topeka.