Senate unanimously passes National Suicide Hotline Designation Act

The Senate unanimously passed Senator Moran’s Suicide Hotline Bill.

The Senate voted unanimously in favor of Senator Moran’s bipartisan bill to designate 9-8-8 as the national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline.

Senator Moran introduced the legislation with Senators Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) and Jack Reed (D-R.I.).

“Now more than ever, Kansans and the entire country will benefit from greater access to critical suicide prevention and mental health services,” says Sen. Moran. “Designating 9-8-8 as a nationwide suicide help and prevention number provides an easy-to-remember and easy-to-access service for people to dial when they need a helping hand. As our nation faces a pandemic that limits our human interaction, Americans need this life-saving resource to help prevent suicide and provide a vital mental health service.”

Moran’s legislation, the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act directs the Federal Communications Commission to designate 9-8-8 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The current number for the line is 10-digits ling, which is a barrier to Americans in crisis.

The new line would include the Veterans Crisis Line for veteran-specific mental health support. The legislation will also authorize the ability of states to collect fees to ensure local call centers are able to support increased volume in callers.

The legislation is endorsed by numerous medical and mental health associations.

