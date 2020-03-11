Senate passes rebuke of DeVos over student loan forgiveness

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos pauses as she testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, during a hearing of the House Appropriations Sub-Committee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies on the fiscal year 2021 budget. The federal government has decided to delay changing the way it determines funding for rural education after a bipartisan group of lawmakers said the move would hurt hundreds of schools. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Updated: Wed 2:26 PM, Mar 11, 2020

(AP) - The Senate on Wednesday gave final congressional approval to a measure overturning Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ rules making it harder for students to get loans erased after being misled by for-profit colleges.

The measure passed with a 53-42 vote and stands as a rare rebuke of DeVos by the Republican-controlled Senate.

The House approved the measure in January, and the White House has threatened a veto.

The Education Department quickly condemned the measure, calling DeVos’ rule an improvement over a “poorly written Obama-era regulation.”

