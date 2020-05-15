Senate passes legislation helping small businesses and farmers

The Senate Financial Institution and Insurance Committee passed critical legislation helping Kansas small business owners and agricultural community today, Friday, May 15.

“We’re working very hard to provide solid legislation to offer this Governor in a short amount of time,” says Senator Rob Olsen, chair of the committee. “Using the same design we used to help the Agricultural Community through a previous crisis, makes it easy for small businesses to get the quick access they need to attempt to save their business.”

A program called the Kansas Economic Recovery Linked Deposit Loan Program, which mirrors a program designed during a less drastic economic downturn, committee members passed the legislation.

“Our organization, which represents 99% of the commercial banking industry in Kansas, has been working closely with legislative leaders to develop a robust state-level response addressing the need for low-cost credit for Kansas businesses and appreciate the committee’s hard work to help make it happen,” says Doug Wareham, President and CEO of the Kansas Bankers Association.

The bill reallocates $60 million in idle funds, originally set-aside for a housing program which already served all requests, and makes the money available to businesses and farmers currently in crisis.

“Kansas businesses need our help and the Kansas Senate is here, in the Statehouse, to make that happen while we prepare for floor debate next week,” says Senate President Susan Wagle. “This legislation will provide long term solutions to our ag and business community. Our farmers and ranchers and small business owners will need every tool possible to get through this crisis.”