Senate passes bill preserving GI Bill benefits in shift to online learning

The Senate passed a bill Monday preserving GI Bill benefits for veterans, as universities move classes online to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas and chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Chairman, co-sponsored the bill with Ranking Member Jon Tester, D-Mont.

The GI Bill bases student veterans' benefits on whether classes are attended in person at a physical campus versus online. Many veterans' could see their benefits reduced as colleges close campuses and shift to online instruction as part of efforts to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Moran's legislation would preserve full benefits for veterans, even if their chosen school temporarily moves classes online.

“I urge my colleagues in the House to also act quickly to pass this legislation and send it to President Trump to sign," Moran said. "We must make certain veterans can still receive the benefits they’ve earned despite concerns surrounding coronavirus and have the opportunity to earn a college degree and achieve success after service.”

House Veterans’ Affairs Ranking Member Phil Roe, R-Tenn., introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives last week.

