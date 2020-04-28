Senate candidate Lindstrom calls for KS GOP Chair's resignation

Senate candidate David Lindstrom has called for the resignation of the Kansas' GOP Chairman.

GOP Chairman Mike Kuckelman sent a letter last week asking all but two Republican candidates running for the Kansas Senate Seat to drop their campaigns.

Lindstrom, who was among those urged to end their campaigns, appeared on a Kansas City radio show and called Kuckelman's actions unacceptable and against the Constitution.

He doubled down on his conservative views on abortion, guns, and immigration; and labeled himself the best candidate to take on what he called the "Kansas Swamp."

Former Secretary of State Kris Kobach and Congressman Roger Marshall are also seeking the GOP nomination for the seat currently held by Sen. Pat Roberts, who is retiring.