Senate President weighs in on Gov. Kelly's veto

Senate President Susan Wagle offers her statement on Governor Kelly’s veto of the legislatures COVID Relief Bill.

“Despite her derogatory politically motivated statements about the legislature, along with few down right inaccuracies, I’m very thankful she’s conceded to our position,” says Wagle. “She sent authority back to the counties. We’ve been saying it all along; one size doesn’t fit all and today locals won that right.”

Wagle went on to discuss how she thought the Governor should have spent more time explaining what this means for residents instead of what the Governor thought of the Senate.

“Kansans crave stability and clear guidance. I hope this Governor has learned Kansans will keep pushing until their voices are heard,” says Wagle.