Senate President announces rules and schedule for Gov. Kelly's special session

Senate President, Susan Wagle, has announced the rules and schedule for the special session that Governor Laura Kelly called.

The special session will be held Wednesday, June 3, and Wagle will open the roll at 8 a.m. and at 10 a.m. the session will begin.

Due to COVID-19 procedures will be tightened, to get into the state house access will be limited to only those with official business before the meeting. Everyone who enters will be subject to temperature checks and must answer a few questions about their health and COVID-19. Masks will not be enforced but will be offered for anyone who wants one.

Only senators, legislative employees, press and highway patrol troopers will be allowed access to the Senate Floor. Only one gallery will be open for visitors with official business, the other two galleries will be offered to senators that do not wish to sit at their desks in order to keep social distancing protocols.

In the west gallery President Wagle has reserved a row of seats for the press and will be used in addition to the press box on the Senate Floor.

The restaurant will remain closed, however the third-floor snack shop will be open. Staff in the state house have disinfected high traffic areas and will continue to do so throughout the day.