Senate Assessment and Taxation Committee meet to send new COVID-19 legislation to floor

The Senate Assessment and Taxation Committee met at the State Capitol to send new pieces of COVID-19 legislation to the floor.

The proposed legislation will provide relief to Kansas residents worried about paying income and property taxes on time due to COVID-19. The legislation would guarantee much needed deadline delays regardless of whether an Emergency Declaration is in effect.

“I certainly appreciate the fact that the committee conducted the meeting safely and got the work done,” says Senate President Susan Wagle. “There is no reason property tax relief should not have been provided before the deadline.” Wagle also wanted congratulate the committee and its Chair, Caryn Tyson, for conducting a through, in person public hearing.

The motion would delay property tax deadlines, including no penalties or interest, until August 10, 2020. It would also ensure income tax deadlines remain extended through July 15, 2020. The tax transparency part of the motion would make it mandatory to inform taxpayers if a rate increase would occur. The motion also doesn’t allow counties to increase appraisals for normal home maintenance and repairs.

“We’re all very fortunate to have dedicated committee members who understand the value of providing tax transparency and improving the appeal process,” says Caryn Tyson. “Kansans need and deserve this relief, especially now.” Tyson has championed tax transparency throughout the 2020 legislative season.

Kansas property taxes increased 164% from 1997 to 2018. The rate of inflation during this time period was just under 50% according to the Kansas Department of Revenue.

Wagle says the problem clearly precedes COVID-19 and is proud of the forward-looking legislation.

“Senior citizens living on a fixed income are, in some cases, paying the same amount they paid in a mortgage payment before they owned their home. They need relief. Young people trying to build a future also need relief. Property taxes should not stop Kansans from the American dream of owning a home,” says Wagle.

