Sen. Wagle releases her own plan to open state, local officials say they cannot use it

Sen. President Susan Wagle has released her own plan to open the state of Kansas after the Stay-at-Home order is lifted, but local officials say they have to wait for Governor Laura Kelly’s plan.

Wagle’s plan calls for Governor Laura Kelly to allow her Stay-at-Home order to expire and open the state.

“The time is now. We can no longer sit back and watch the rapid demise of the Kansas economy and our people due to the inability to create a safe and specific plan to move forward and begin to live, work and thrive again,” said Wagle.

But local officials say they cannot use Wagle’s proposal.

“I have read the plan, but it is nothing we can use on a local level. We have to use guidance given by Gov. Kelly’s office. I don’t want people to think we are not developing a reopening guide or recovering plan at the local level, we are,” said Dusty Nichols, Incident Commander for the Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team.

Kelly has said she will release her phased plan in the coming days.

"We’re working with everybody across the state of Kansas that we can, so when we put the plans out, they would have provided us input, but they’ll also know what to anticipate, and can work accordingly," said the governor.

