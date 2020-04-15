Sen. Roberts urges Congress to vote on more business relief

Kansas Senator Pat Roberts says he's hopeful Congress votes to approve more money for the Small-Business Loan Program.

He says the first round led to $3.7 billion in aid to more than 20,000 small businesses in Kansas.

But it's expected to run out of money by Friday.

“Everybody is working together all across the country. That's what we do in America when we get into a real crisis like we are today - with the exception of Congress - and for the life of me, we cannot put politics aside for goodness sake and get this money done," Sen. Roberts said.

Roberts also said he's working the agriculture department on help for livestock producers.