Sen. Roberts commends CFAP

Senator Pat Roberts, R-Kan., commended U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and President Donald Trump for distributing direct assistance to agricultural producers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program will distribute $16 billion to assist the agricultural industry in the United States whose markets have been disrupted or lost because of the COVID-19 emergency.

USDA’s Farm Service Agency will accept CFAP applications starting May 26 and ending August 28, 2020.

“I think President Trump and Secretary Perdue for their efforts to help our farmers, ranchers, and growers manage their operations during these unprecedented times,” says Roberts. “I encourage producers to contact their local FSA office to enroll in the program.”

A portion of the CFAP was authorized in the CAERES Act. The CARES Act included $9.5 billion in funds to assist agricultural producers, as well as additional resources to partially replenish the Commodity Credit Corporation. Congress also provided flexibility for the Secretary of Agriculture to purchase commodities for emergency distribution in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

“I will visit with President Trump later today to continue delivering messages from farm country, and we will continue working to make sure our producers have the tools they need during the COVID-19 emergency and beyond,” says Roberts.

Roberts is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.

Producers can view the details of the program on the CFAP website.