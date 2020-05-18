Sen. Pyle requests to examine governor recall process

Senator Dennis Pyle has requested to examine the recall process for petitions.

Pyle has requested to Senate President Susan Wagle to take the next steps, prior to the end of the legislative season, to examine the need to introduce a new bill creating a constitutional procedure that expands the grounds for a recall petition.

“Recently, I have been contacted by numerous constituents with concerns about the ability to check gubernatorial powers,” says Sen. Pyle. “The language in the constitution and the statutes is a little unclear. Before the legislature adjourns, I would like to have others look at the process, to see what ability there is to recall.”

The meeting is set for Thursday, May 21, for “Sine Die,” the final adjournment of the year. Some committees are meeting before Thursday where it is expected they will discuss a proposal for statutory language to place checks on the governor’s powers.

“While I support putting checks and balances in place, doing something statutorily will not be veto proof,” says Pyle. “Should the governor veto the legislation, the legislature will not have the opportunity to override her veto once we have adjourned.”

Senator Pyle represents the 1st District, including the counties of Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Jackson, Nemaha and parts of Marshall and Pottawatomie. Pyle is a farmer and he and his wife reside north of Hiawatha.

