Sen. Moran pushes for aviation cost-share program

Senator Jerry Moran is pushing for legislation to protect aviation workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with Virginia Senator Mark Warner, Moran introduced legislation to create a partnership between the federal government and aviation manufacturers.

“This cost-sharing public/-private partnership is an important step to support the aviation manufacturing, repair, and supply chain workforce,” said Sen. Warner. “The aerospace industry is essential to Virginia and the nation to ensure a strong economy and national defense.”

Due to a drastic decrease in air traffic, aviation manufacturers have seen widespread layoffs. The proposed partnership would have the government paying up to 50 percent of at-risk employee's wages, as long as the company commits to continuing their employment.

Moran and Warner say the plan protects the workforce and keeps it in place for when the industry recovers.

“The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a drastic decline in air travel, and as a result, aviation manufacturing has experienced significant financial losses resulting in widespread layoffs,” said Sen. Moran. “Both in Wichita – the Air Capital of the World – and around the country, our aviation manufacturing plays a critical role in commercial aviation and in our defense community. This legislation would create a program to temporarily support aviation manufacturing in order to prevent more layoffs and allow the industry to make a faster recovery once this crisis has passed.”