Sen. Moran praises small business coronavirus relief

The Small Business Administration has provided nearly $4 billion to small businesses as part of the CARES Act, according to Senator Jerry Moran.

Senator Moran said the SBA has provided 3.73 billion dollars in relief loans.

The almost 20,000 loans they approved were awarded as part of Phase III of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Senator Moran commended the lenders for keeping businesses running and workers employed, and urged Congress to work on more relief funding moving forward.

“Less than three weeks following passage of the CARES Act, almost $4 billion has been dispersed to Kansas small businesses to keep their lights on, save jobs and keep employees on the payroll,” Sen. Moran said. “Our local lenders have worked tirelessly to get a year’s worth of lending into their customers’ hands in a matter of weeks – despite the many challenges of navigating a new system. Resources for this job-saving program will run out in the next few days. Kansas workers deserve relief and I hope Congress will act quickly to make certain there is sufficient funding.”