Senator Jerry Moran is part of a push in Congress to include the implementation of a new suicide hotline number in the next COVID-19 relief package.

17 house members and 22 senators, including Moran, are backing the national suicide hotline designation act.

Just like you dial 911 for an emergency, you could dial 988 for a mental health emergency.

Senators Cory Gardner, Tammy Baldwin, and Jack Reed joined Moran to introduce the legislation back in October.