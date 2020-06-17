Sen. Moran cosponsors police reform bill

Senator Jerry Moran says he will cosponsor the JUSTICE Act which addresses police reform, accountability and transparency.

Senator Moran, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies, says he supports the introduction of the Just and Unifying Solutions to Invigorate Communities Everywhere (JUSTICE) Act, which he cosponsors.

“Americans cannot look the other way after witnessing the actions that killed George Floyd,” says Sen. Moran. “Today, I joined Sen. Tim Scott and my colleagues in the Senate in introducing the JUSTICE Act aimed at making significant progress towards improving police and community relations across the country while also providing the accountability we expect from our police departments.”

Moran says the JUSTICE Act is endorsed by the Major County Sheriff’s, Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies, The National Sheriffs Association, Sergeants Benevolent Association and Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association.

“Kansas law enforcement officers work tirelessly to keep our communities safe, and the JUSTICE Act would reform police training and create more transparency and trust, which is critical to the health and wellbeing of our communities,” says Sen. Moran. “As CJS Chairman, I am committed to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to fulfill the commitments made in the JUSTICE Act.”

Senator Tim Scott, creator of the legislation, has outlined the gist of the Act:

Law Enforcement Reform

The Act strengthens training methods and tactics throughout law enforcement jurisdictions which focus on de-escalation of force and duty to intervene, providing departments with funding to do so and ending the practice of utilized chokeholds.

The Act will reform hiring practices and provide more resources to ensure the makeup of police departments more closely matches communities they serve.

The Act ensures a candidate is interviewed with special attention to prior disciplinary records of officers.

Accountability

The Act ensures body cameras will be properly used to decrease violent encounters.

The Act puts more body cameras on officers and makes sure departments are using cameras as well as storing the data properly.

The Act establishes the best hiring, firing, suspension and discipline practices of departments.

Transparency

The Act requires full reporting of officers that have had to discharge their weapon or use force.

The Act also requires the reporting of where and why no knock warrants are used.

Additional Steps

The Act finally makes lynching a federal crime.

Lastly, the Act crates a commission to study and offer solutions to a broader range of challenges facing black men and boys and the criminal justice system as a whole.

For more information on the JUSTICE Act visit Scott.senate.gov.

