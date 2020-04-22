Sen. Moran comments on approved Stimulus Bill

The Senate unanimously approved a fourth Stimulus bill and the House is expected to vote on it tomorrow. The bill provides nearly $400 billion for small business relief – replenishing the depleted paycheck protection program.

It also includes $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for COVID-19 testing, $21.2 million of which Senator Jerry Moran says would go to Kansas to fulfill a very important function during recovery plans.

"We've seen the statistics about our state as one of the lowest in the country for tests per capita." Senator Jerry Moran said. "This bill increases the amount of money available for testing, including $21 million coming to Kansas for purposes of testing here. And that should be of help to communities across our state."

Senator Moran says officials are still working out the details of exactly where in the state money for additional testing would go.

"Ultimately, we need a vaccine, but I still think that's at least a year away and in the meantime we ought to be testing anybody who wants to be tested." Sen. Moran said. "It ought to be broad-based. It would be the signal that things are getting back to normal that we could return to more normal life."

The Bill also addresses assisting small businesses struggling to stay afloat.

"We put about $4.3 billion into small business loans in Kansas." Moran said. "Over the last two weeks about 20,000 loans being made to help small businesses stay in business, and to keep their employees employed.The fund was out of money, and so a significant part of this legislating package is to restock, resupply those sources, and there's lots of Kansans their bankers who are waiting in line to get their applications now filed."

The funding though, is a bandaid of sorts -- Moran says the key to economic recovery lies in widespread testing.

"We can't live off of government programs we can't continue to do the things that we've been doing." Moran said. "We need an economy that's working we need people who are employed and testing will help get us there more quickly."