Sen. Moran applauds President Trump's initiative to combat Veteran suicide

Senator Moran applauds President Trump’s initiative to combat veteran suicide.

Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Jerry Moran and Ranking Member Jon Tester released statements of support on the President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide (PREVENTS) Task Force.

“Our nation’s heroes deserve the best care our country can offer, and I applaud the work of the president’s PREVENTS Task Force to address the tragedy of veteran suicide,” says Chairman Moran. “The PREVENTS 2020 priorities and the ten recommendations put forth closely align with the key tenets of my suicide prevention legislation S.785, the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act. From creating policies to accelerate scientific discovery on comprehensive mental health and suicide prevention research, to building a framework for community integration and collaboration, I look forward to working with the president to achieve our shared goal of combatting veteran suicide.”

Moran and Tester introduced the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act which was intended to help reduce veteran suicide and improve access to mental health care and was one of the first pieces of legislation passed out of SVAC in January under Moran’s leadership.

“In the year since the PREVENTS Task Force was established, an estimated 6,000 veterans will have died by suicide,” says Ranking Member Tester. “So while this roadmap is a necessary step forward in creating the cultural changes we need to see across America, there is far more that needs to be done on the federal, state, local, and Tribal level. That’s why I’m going to continue to push my bipartisan Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act in Congress, to give more veterans access to the resources they need to improve their mental wellbeing. I won’t stop fighting for this bill, and for critical policy changes needed to make a real difference in the lives of our nation’s veterans.”

Recommendations of the PREVENTS Act includes:

Creation and implementation of a national public health campaign focused on suicide prevention for Veterans and all Americans.

Identification and prioritization of suicide surveillance and research that focuses on a Veteran’s unique combination of factors to deliver the most effective interventions tailored to meet needs and circumstances.

Promotion of foundational changes to the way research is conducted, including but not limited to improvement of the speed and accuracy of research translation into everyday practices.

Development of effective partnerships across government agencies and nongovernment entities and organizations to increase capacity and impact programs and research to empower Veterans and prevent suicide.

Encouragement of employers and academic institutions to provide comprehensive mental health and wellness practices and polices into their culture and systems.

To provide and promote comprehensive suicide prevention trainings across professions.

Identification, evaluation and promotion of community-based models which have effectively implemented evidence-informed mental health and suicide prevention programs throughout the country.

To increase implementation of programs focused on preventing lethal means such as voluntary reduction access to lethal means by those in crisis.

Development of a coordinated, interagency Federal funding mechanism to support, provide resources for and facilitate the implementation of successful evidence-informed mental health and suicide prevention programs focused on Veterans.

A streamlined access to innovative suicide prevention programs and interventions by expanding the network of qualified healthcare providers.

