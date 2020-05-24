Sen. Moran applauds Kansans for coronavirus response

As the country begins to ease restrictions and restart the economy, some are concerned that the process may be happening too fast, but Senator Jerry Moran believes that taking it state-by-state is the right approach.

He said, "It needs to be based upon medicine and public health issues. People need to be assured that they are safe to go back out, but that's a different answer in locations across the country."

Moran said most Kansans have a simple question.

"The question is when can we return to something much closer to normal," he continued saying, "My view is that we want our freedom, that's a natural instinct, but freedom comes with responsibility and as people return to the outside world and we get engaged in the community, we need to be very responsible about how we do it."

Moran said state leaders are watching the numbers closely to determine how the country would handle a potential second wave.

"I think what we're waiting on is to see what the health consequences are of a more open country and a more open state that helps inform what we need to do next," he said.

Moran added he'd like to see preparation for that potential resurgence stay local, bringing in PPE made by Kansas companies.

"We do not want to have our health care fate determined by a place that we have no control over. Manufacturing in Kansas and across the country becomes important," he said.

Overall Moran said he's impressed with how Kansas has handled the virus.

He said, "The public health department, the county commission, the mayor; all Kansans solving problems meeting the needs that occur everyday. If you're in a community in which there is an outbreak or a positive test, what you see is officials and citizens coming together to fix the problem."