Sen. Moran applauds 200th judge confirmation by Senate

Senator Moran is applauding the Trump Administration on its 200th judge confirmation.

Senator Jerry Moran says he voted on Wednesday, June 24, to confirm Cory T. Wilson as a United States Circuit Judge for the Fifth Circuit.

The appointment marks the 200th judge confirmed during the Trump Administration, the most Senate confirmed judges at this point of a presidency in the last 40 years says Moran.

“As a member of the U.S. Senate, I have the responsibility to evaluate and confirm judges who will uphold the Constitution, deliver justice and preserve our freedoms,” says Sen. Moran. “My colleagues and I have worked diligently with the president and the administration to fill judicial vacancies across the country, and today, the Senate achieved the historic milestone of confirming the 200th Trump-appointed judge. These judges, including Judge Broomes and Judge Teeter serving in Kansas, will have a generational impact on our country.”

Moran says that under the Trump Administration John Broomes and Holly Teeter were confirmed in 2018 as judges.