Sen. Moran announces $63 million for Kansas Skilled Nursing Facilities

Senator Jerry Moran announced the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will distribute $63.4 million to Kansas Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) to help with the devastating effects of COVID-19.

The funding was made possible by the CARES Act.

“Caring for our seniors is particularly challenging during this pandemic, and to help protect our loved ones, we rely heavily on the services of nursing homes across the state,” says Sen. Moran. “This finding will help provide the tools and resources needed to provide life-saving resources to the facilities where they continue to battle the spread of the virus.”

HHS will make distributions to SNFs based on fixed and variable basis. Each facility will receive $50,000 on top of $2,500 per bed in the facility. All facilities with six or more beds are eligible for the funding.

Nursing homes must attest that they will only use the funding for purposes set forth in the Terms and Conditions, as well as to comply with future audits and reporting requirements.

