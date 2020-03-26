Sen. Moran announces $2 million in grants for KS to fight COVID-19

Senator Jerry Moran announced nearly $2 million to aid Kansas in the fight against the coronavirus.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic, and every hospital, clinic and health care center is doing their part to help stop the spread of this virus and treat people who are sick,” Sen. Moran said. “These resources will help provide timely relief and support for Kansas medical services as they continue to work to keep their communities safe.”

$1.9 million has been awarded to several Kansas clinics, community centers and the Kansas Department of Health.

The Department of Health and Human Services provided the grants, ranging from $50,000 to $200,000, to 17 different clinics around the state.