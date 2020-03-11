Senators propose fix for coronavirus impact on GI Bill

Several schools around the country are closing their doors and moving to online courses.

A potential by-product of the move to online studies could be student veterans losing their funding.

The GI Bill determines a veteran's benefits based on whether they go to a physical school or study online, so veterans attending the schools that close due to COVID-19 are at risk of losing their benefits.

Senators Jerry Moran and Jon Tester, both of the Veteran's Affairs Committee, have introduced legislation that would allow those students to continue receiving their full benefits if their school moves to online courses.

“Student veterans relying on the GI Bill to attend college should not be stripped of their benefits because universities are moving to online classes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” Chairman Moran said. “This would be a disservice to our veterans."

“Student veterans should never have their earned education benefits put on the chopping block because they’re taking proper precautions to ensure their health and safety,” said Ranking Member Tester. “Our bipartisan bill offers a technical, commonsense fix that will provide schools transitioning to an online curriculum with the resources they need to continue serving students across the country."