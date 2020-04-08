Sen. Moran Announces $15 Million in Grants to Health Centers in Kansas to Fight COVID-19

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) today announced $15 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support 18 community health centers across Kansas and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).

“Community health centers are on the frontlines of our fight against COVID-19 and remain critical to our ability to stop the spread of this virus,” said Sen. Moran. “I have been urging the administration to move quickly to make relief provided in Phase III available to our state, and these resources will provide timely support to Kansas health centers.”