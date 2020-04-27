Sen. Klobuchar’s husband donates plasma in hopes of helping coronavirus patients recover

Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s husband, John Bessler, revealed his participation in an experimental treatment for coronavirus after recovering from the virus himself.

Bessler gave plasma at the Mayo Clinic as part of the federally-sponsored Expanded Access Program for Convalescent Plasma.

He donated his plasma for the antibodies, which could help others recover like he did.

Klobuchar said it’s important for more people to do the same.

"They kind of are giving their immunities,” she said. “It's really an opportunity to help other people."

Prior to donating, Bessler overcame a fever, pneumonia and dangerously low oxygen levels during a hospital stay.

"I don't think I'd go out and try to run a marathon right now, which I have in the past, but I do feel better,” he said. “I'm going out for long walks, and I do feel like I'm getting back to normal."

"It was a scare for our family, just like so many people are going through right now," Klobuchar said.

Bessler waited to give until he was no longer contagious, which doctors say is critical.

Dr. Frank Rhame at Abbott Northwestern Hospital said it’s hard to know exactly how helpful plasma donations will be.

"It's the best we’ve got, and it's reasonable to hope it'll work," he said.

That’s why Rhame says the more people who donate, the more they’ll learn.

"It's likely enough to help compared to how likely it is to hurt,” he said. “I tell patients that it's worth it."

Giving antibodies is separate from the creation of a vaccine. With vaccines, patients develop their own antibodies.

