Semi driver killed in Ottawa County crash

A semi driver was killed and two others were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning in Ottawa County in north-central Kansas.

The crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. at US-81 highway and Nugget Road, about 6 miles northeast of Minneapolis.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash occurred when a 2007 Volvo semi-trailer that was westbound on Nugget Road attempted to cross the northbound lanes of US-81, which is a four-lane divided highway at that location.

A 2019 Ford F-250 pickup truck that was northbound on US-81 then struck the semi-trailer on its driver's side, causing the semi's driver to be ejected.

A 2015 Kenworth semi-trailer that was northbound on US-81 attempted to avoid the two vehicles that had crashed, causing it to cross the southbound lanes of US-81 and overturn in the west ditch.

The driver of the Volvo semi, John Tibbits, 76, of Minneapolis, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said he wasn't wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck, Dalton J. Williams, 20, of Hebron, Neb., was reported seriously injured and was transported to Salina Regional Health Center. The patrol said Williams was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Kenworth semi, Bernardo Tamayo, 59, of Dallas, was reported seriously injured and was transported to Salina Regional Health Center. The patrol said Tamayo was wearing a seat belt.