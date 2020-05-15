Semi crashes early Friday while driver was 'playiing with his phone'

A semi crash early Friday on the Kansas Turnpike in Chase County occurred when the driver was "playing on his phone," authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:27 a.m. on Interstate 35 on the turnpike, about 11 miles north of the Cassoday exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2018 Volvo semi was southbound on I-35 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into the median.

The patrol said the semi's in-cab video showed the driver playing on

his phone when the semi ran into the median.

The driver, Sukhraj Singh, 23, of Ceres, Calif., was reported to have minor injuries. The patrol said Singh was wearing his seat belt. There was no indication he required hospital treatment.

The semi had to be towed from the scene.