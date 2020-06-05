Self-serve drinks start Monday in Shawnee County

If you’ve missed getting a soft drink or your morning coffee from your local convenience store, you’ll be able to get them once again.

According to the Shawnee County COVID-19 Reopening Plan, self-serve drinks will be available starting Monday.

Several other things will be able to open Monday including bars and nightclubs, pools, summer camps and all businesses.

Many have been without self-serve fountain drinks and coffee since March when stores were forced to pull the service unless an employee filled the cups for customers.

