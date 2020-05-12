Self-employed Kansans can begin filing for unemployment Tuesday

The Kansas Department of Labor will begin accepting applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) on Tuesday, May 12.

Unemployed Kansans should have already applied for assistance and been denied regular unemployment insurance benefits to qualify for payments dating back to March 29.

PUA is a broad program that expands access to unemployment to self-employed Kansans, in addition to what state and federal law already pay. This includes those who traditionally are not able to get unemployment.

The KDOL says you will need your 2019 tax returns, 2019 1099 form(s), paycheck stubs, bank receipts, ledgers, contracts, invoices and or billing statements to apply. You will have up to 21 days from applying to submit the documentation.

Payments are expected to start being issued by May 25, according to the labor department.

KDOL also addressed the weekly backpay from the CARES Act for those who were already receiving unemployment dating back to March 29.

The labor department says it is not allowed to send out more than $75 million per day. The back-payment pot adds up to $154 million.

The state says it has to take a metered approach and back-payments will continue to process as weekly claims are filed.