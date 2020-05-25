Sedgwick County reports 559 total cases of COVID-19, 409 recoveries

The latest numbers from Sedgwick County show positive trends continuing in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths.

As of Monday, May 25, Sedgwick County reports 559 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of just three from Sunday. The county reports COVID-19-related deaths remain at 21 with 409 confirmed recoveries from the virus.

Statewide Monday, health officials confirm 9,218 total COVID-19 cases, up from 8,958 Sunday.

COVID-19 testing at the Sedgwick County Health Department resumes Tuesday, May 26,

"Residents can be tested at no cost, regardless of insurance, if they have at least two symptoms of COVID-19," the county says. "There are no restrictions on age or underlying condition."

If you think you should be tested for COVID-19, or if you have general questions about the virus, call the United Way of the Plains at 211.