Sedgwick County enacts "stay at home" order effective Wednesday

The Sedgwick County Local Health Officer has signed a "stay at home" order for the county, effective 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.

The county announced Tuesday morning that there are now four confirmed cases of COVID 19 in Sedgwick County. The third and fourth cases are a man and a woman, both under the age of 60 and both were tested by their medical provider. Neither patient has travel history. Neither patient was hospitalized both are at home isolating.

The County has set up a hotline for residents who have questions about COVID-19, the number is (316) 660-9000 or they can email the county at stayathomefaq@sedgwick.gov.