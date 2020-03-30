Sedgwick County Commissioner reports first coronavirus-related death

Sedgwick County has reported its first coronavirus-related death.

Monday morning, Commissioner Michael O'Donnell said the patient was a man who lived in his district. The commissioner named the man but we are not releasing his name at the time.

Sedgwick County will hold its daily briefing at 1 p.m. today. We hope to learn more about this situation at that time.

To date, there are 42 cases of coronavirus in Sedgwick County, 319 statewide and as of this morning 8 deaths, including the Sedgwick County death.