Security guard stabbed by shoplifting suspect at Aldi store in south Topeka

A 47-year-old man is behind bars after police say he stabbed a grocery store security guard Sunday afternoon in south Topeka.

Police were called around 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the Aldi supermarket at 105 S.W. 29th on a report of a disturbance following shoplifting incident.

Upon their arrival, officers learned that an armed security guard had been stabbed by a man during the commisison of a theft.

That security guard was transported to a local hospital with injuries that weren't considered to be life-threatening. A suspect was identified as Travis Huffstutler, 47, was located later at the Econo lodge in the 2900 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard, about two three blocks west of the Aldi store.

Police officials said a search warrant was served at that location, and evidence of the crimes was located.

Huffstutler was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and theft.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

